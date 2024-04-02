This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst to join our team.

The roles accountabilities include market analysis of OEM customers and its impact on C&P, commercial modelling for new opportunities and project managing a number of ongoingg activities within GAM.

Key Accountabilities

Commercial modelling: Develop financial models on new opportunities to enable a strong strategic and commercial analysis.

Market landscape assessment: Perform market and customer assessments to support development of customer opportunity reports and group account plans.

Business development: Support GAM Directors on account management for specific accounts by:

project management of different workstreams

creating materials for external customer and partner engagements with bp

preparation of materials for governance boards and senior meetings

identifying and establishing relationship with OEM as per contact map

GAM portfolio management - Support portfolio management process by:

gathering and collating customer / partner information in support of making portfolio choices.

collating data for BD hopper submissions including group summaries (to EVPs) and bp board requests.

Work with account management centre of excellence on an ad-hoc basis to support development of account management programme, including:

development of materials

organisation of (and potentially attendance at) workshops and customer events

working with the capability manager to develop training frameworks and induction materials.

Establish effective relationships across bp’s organisation, consistent with the role of RC&S as an Integrator, and use the relationships to gather input, effectively socialise and validate/align assumptions.

Ensure personal compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and demonstrate bp’s Values & Behaviours

Education

University degree in any discipline

Experience

Demonstrable experience in working with new, evolving subject matters and the ability to bring structure that enables, informed decision making

Skills & Competencies

Highly numerate, analytical, and adept in building Excel models

Proficiency in MS office e.g. PowerPoint, Word

Fluent (both written and verbal) in English.

General understanding of a customer facing business (B2B or B2C)

Project management experience

Experience in low or zero carbon businesses.

Experience working across multiple geographies, time zones and with other cultures

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

