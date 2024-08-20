Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a Business Analyst.

Experience and Job Requirements :

Proven 10+ years of business analyst experience with specific experience in procurement, supply chain, source to pay and/or ERP/business/digital transformation.

Lead Discovery & Fit-Gap workshops to gather business requirements

Own the development of process design and business analysis work; setting approach, standards and quality expectations!

Work with technical team to provide requirements to gaps

Build the case and get it signed off from partners

Ensure that process design decisions are agreed with Global Process Owners-GPOs & presented lays with various collaborators (Template owners, IT teams, Operations, Testing teams)

Work with the business to embrace the process design, identify simplification/automation opportunities

Provide input to training team on new processes/changes to processes

Support with data analysis and reporting.

solid experience around handling global procurement programs with SAP procurement solutions and digital solutions in a global role.

Self-motivated and independently working professional to deliver a successful outcome.

Superb communication and influencing skills.

Experience successfully leading multiple partner groups

Experience delivering in a diverse, multi-cultural environment with project delivery teams and partner located across different countries.

Experience successfully handling internal and external partner engagement across all interpersonal levels within large global organizations.

ADO adoption, Sprint planning, review and retrospective.

Defining teams, Agile delivery approach.

Support during cutover, training plans and testing plans

Gather and assess Program success against agreed KPI's & metrics criteria!

Desirable criteria:

Expertise on SAP Ariba and S/4 Hana transformation projects.

Solid experience of leading and facilitating design workshops

Expertise in leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers, or Shared Services) will be a plus

Deployment in Energy / Oil & Gas companies



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.