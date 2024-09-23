This role is not eligible for relocation

IT&S Group



We are looking for a talented Business Analyst to join our team and help shape the future of our IT solutions. In this role, you will collaborate closely with key stakeholders to understand their needs and translate them into clear, actionable requirements. By leveraging the latest business analysis tools and techniques, you’ll ensure our products meet expectations, deliver real value, and contribute to improving processes, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability.



You’ll be part of a dynamic and diverse team of software engineers, business analysts, and other professionals based in Singapore and Malaysia. Working with our global teams, you will enhance and maintain bp’s digital applications that support our trading business. You’ll also partner with stakeholders in Refining & Product Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk managers, and other support functions.



We offer a collaborative and innovative team culture that values learning and feedback, along with a flexible and supportive work environment that promotes work-life balance. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to develop your skills, share your ideas, and contribute meaningfully to bp’s digital transformation.



Apply agile business analysis and design thinking methodologies to solve problems and meet business needs.

Hands-on business analysis in an Agile environment.

Demonstrate strong leadership and communication skills to effectively present ideas to all levels of the organization.

Use creative and analytical problem-solving techniques to resolve conflicting ideas and demands.

Foster a collaborative, team-oriented environment.

Stay passionate about digital innovation, embracing change and agility in our fast-evolving world.

Show self-awareness by seeking feedback to continually improve your effectiveness.

Uphold bp’s Code of Conduct, demonstrating leadership and strong values.



Expertise in data management and data science.

Experience with Azure DevOps (ADO) or similar tools.

Knowledge of SQL, PowerShell, or Python.



A degree or equivalent relevant work experience.

Business Analyst or Scrum professional certification (preferred but not required).



We offer a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values!

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.





If you are passionate about digital innovation, enjoy solving complex problems, and want to contribute to a forward-thinking team, we’d love to hear from you!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

