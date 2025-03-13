Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a: Business Analyst In this role You will: Have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the Project Managers, Process Engineers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:

Define business requirements and reporting them back to partners

Participate in end-to-end process assessments for projects

Participate in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g. capturing & documenting business requirements)

Participate in the creation of the Business Case and input into prioritisation

Be responsible for benefits realisation tracking and reporting

Work with collaborators from different segments. What You will need to be successful: Bachelor degree or equivalent experience or equivalent qualification in economics, accounting or business administration, Masters Degree preferred.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Strong financial competence

Budget management, business case and financial workbook management

Worked with multi-functional and globally dispersed collaborators to understand business outcome requirements

Ability to manage multiple sources of information to provide insights

Experience in working within a projectized environment

Experience with business process/value stream analysis/process mapping

Familiarity with a Project Delivery Methodology (CAPM/Agile/Scrum) and Continuous Improvement tools (Lean, Kanban, RCA, bp 7 steps)

Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements

Demonstrate shared commitment to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflicting situations

Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and prioritise highly complex issues

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged

Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking

SAP or Major ERP System Implementation experience

CRM application experience (e.g. Salesforce) At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



