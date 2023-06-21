Business Analytics Lead- Loyalty

Job summary

Do you want to be a part of the growing mobility and convenience business in America where we strive to enable a best-in-class convenience experience through a deep knowledge of our guests? Do you love data and want to be a key contributor to the digital transformation in bp? The Loyalty Analytics Lead position is a leadership role that will fulfill a critical need by providing actionable insights to management. The role leads our loyalty analysis for our convenience brands and allocates resources to support rewards related programs. The role requires strong relationship building and will have leadership responsibility for all loyalty related test analysis and business case development to all areas of the business including but not limited to Marketing, Operations, Fuel, Store Development, IT, and Finance. In addition, this position is responsible for identifying and vetting new analytic solutions to employ in the department. The position will hold accountability for capability development of team members related to Test & Learn software as well as our internal data resources in AWS and MSSQL Server data lakes. This role provides guidance on solving data challenges and analytic approaches to high value analysis across the business. The Loyalty Analytics Lead will also have direct line management accountability of a data analyst, which will include setting day-to-day tasks, performance management and professional development of this individual.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Responsibilities

Strategic Analysis in APT Test and Learn Application Direct and lead the loyalty test analysis and pipeline across the data and analytics team. Lead the analysis of the loyalty program and make recommendations to optimize offers to guests that grow gross profits and transactions. Manage the weekly loyalty analytic reviews with internal stakeholders and 3rd party data partners. Maintain data validation and new software applications for the Data and Analytics department. Train analysts on test and learn software and review test analysis for marketing, operations, fuel, and capital projects. Provide return on investment analysis for any loyalty campaigns or programs.

Business Case Development / Test Planning & Design Providing data support for optimizing all sales/transaction/profit generating category activity and marketing campaigns. Including Pricing Promotions Merchandizing Advertising Guest Segmentations Capital Requests Partnering with category management to design test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities; organize test propositions into a calendar to effectively document and communicate plans/actions to leadership. Working with category management team as they work with vendors to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow total transactions and margin dollars.

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting Analyzing metrics and attributes to identify cause-effect relationships between actions and financial outcomes through proper test vs. control analysis. Managing guest level segmentation, positioning exercises, targeting as required. Building dashboards with visuals for key performance indicators. Providing daily snapshot and ad hoc reporting to track program performance. Developing new sources of data to better measure and itemize the performance of loyalty strategies and tactics.

Forecasting & Budgeting Providing the data support for the monthly financial line forecast. Work closely with the category management team to produce the annual budget with itemized strategies and tactics for financial performance. Participate in building board presentations as well as any other forecasting required by the category management or leadership team.

Management Recruit, train, and lead junior analysts to support responsibilities outlined above. Contribute to the recruiting aids and assessment forms. Provide prioritization and structured alignment meetings between internal stakeholders and junior analysts. Conduct annual reviews / performance evaluations and continue to refine job description and development goals for direct reports.

Primary Objectives/Deliverables Itemization of analysis insights and financial outcomes for the current and upcoming fiscal years in a clear and concise presentation format. Identify new leading indicators of loyalty program performance and report monthly on their trends and insights to stakeholders. Support the development of the annual marketing budget and support management forecasting and performance reviews.





Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytics, Analytics Insights, Analytics Strategy, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Customer Analytics, Customer Loyalty, Market Analytics, Metrics Development



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.