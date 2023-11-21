Business Analytics Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

This role will focus on owning the Data Management & Governance Strategy (which forms part of the overall Data Strategy) and execution plan for GBS. It ensures that we care for our data in a systemic and governed way, through the effective creation and development of a Data Strategy and execution plan.

This role will focus on the upkeep, optimization and change management of end-to-end data business process. A key part of this will be driving data standards and strong data governance to enable data quality improvement.

The scope of this role covers data at the point of creation through to its enrichment and consumption within reporting and analytics. It is critical this role is executed collaboratively with other discipline leads within the Data Management function.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Manages (create & maintain) the master data business process design at all levels from concept (master process) down to level 5 detailed process.

Defines, designs and approves deviations to master process designs based upon regional, market or system demands.

Supports operational functions with specialist advice which enables creation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering level 6+

Supports IT and service delivery teams during major transformation work advising on business impacts of proposed IT changes.

Manages (create & maintain) documented field level Create, Review, Update, Delete (CRUD) process step documentation for all master processes.

Supports creation of CRUD documentation for agreed local deviations to master process.

Supports definition of the data quality ruleset as part of the CRUD design

Supports data modelling teams in creating overarching data models which cover the scope of their specialist data domain.

Supports data governance teams with identifying suitable data owners.

Owns the creation, maintenance and upkeep of data standards including valid values, authoritative sources for reference data.

Provides guidance on valid values, mandatory, conditional mandatory and optional field data content and any associated process impacts of non-compliance.

Supports data governance teams with establishment of data quality rules.

Recommends applicability of passive and active data governance approaches in support of data quality

Supports the design and execution of data quality improvement plans.

Keeps up to date with changes and provides [Customer / Vendor / Finance] domain expertise across all core processes (e.g. O2C, P2P, R2R) having sufficient knowledge to provide guidance on associated tertiary sub-processes (e.g. waste oil, site setup)

Owns the straight-through processing agenda which identifies and co-ordinates the introduction of digital enablement opportunities delivering speed, ease & certainty of data processing.

Defines analytic requirements needed to monitor or expose deficiency in business process design; executes and drives improvements accordingly.

Supports others as an SME in creating requirements for broader analytic consumption.

Takes responsibility for definition and upkeep of business process related work products as part of the data change methodology, championing its value and ensuring its usage across data change projects and initiatives.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Lean/Six Sigma process design

Relevant (object related) end-to-end core business process (e.g. O2C, P2P, R2R, MM, Pricebook) in the context of master data management experience/qualification

Business analysis & requirements elicitation

Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle.

Digital and technology innovation

Solid understanding of data governance best practice (incl. modelling, ownership, quality & integration)

Solid understanding of analytics enablement

Performance management of business process through analytics

Change lifecycle management experience.

Experience of one or more process documentation technologies (e.g. Aris)

Persuading and influencing at all levels (strategic to operational execution)



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.