Finance



Business Support Group



Join our GBS Team and advance your career as a Business Analytics Manager !

• Manages (create & maintain) the master data business process design at all levels from concept (master process) down to level 5 detailed process

• Defines, designs and approves deviations to master process designs based upon regional, market or system demands

• Supports operational functions with specialist advice which enables creation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering level 6+

• Supports IT and service delivery teams during major transformation work advising on business impacts of proposed IT changes

• Manages (create & maintain) documented field level Create, Review, Update, Delete (CRUD) process step documentation for all master processes

• Supports creation of CRUD documentation for agreed local deviations to master process

• Supports definition of the data quality rule set as part of the CRUD design

• Supports data modelling teams in creating overarching data models which cover the scope of their specialist data domain

• Supports data governance teams with identifying suitable data owners

• Leads the creation, maintenance and upkeep of data standards including valid values, authoritative sources for reference data

• Provides guidance on valid values, mandatory, conditional required and optional field data content and any associated process impacts of non-compliance

• Supports data governance teams with establishment of data quality rules

• Recommends applicability of passive and active data governance approaches in support of data quality

• Supports the design and execution of data quality improvement plans

• Keeps up to date with changes and provides [Customer / Vendor / Finance] domain expertise across all core processes (e.g. O2C, P2P, R2R) having sufficient knowledge to provide guidance on associated tertiary sub-processes (e.g. waste oil, site setup)

• Owns the straight-through processing agenda which identifies and co-ordinates the introduction of digital enablement opportunities delivering speed, ease & certainty of data processing

• Defines analytic requirements needed to monitor or expose deficiency in business process design; implements and drives improvements accordingly

• Supports others as an SME in creating requirements for broader analytic consumption

• Takes ownership for definition and upkeep of business process related work products as part of the data change methodology, encouraging its value and ensuring its usage across data change projects and initiatives

Lean/Six Sigma process design

Relevant (object related) end-to-end core business process (e.g. O2C, P2P, R2R, MM, Pricebook) in the context of master data management experience/qualification

Business analysis & requirements elicitation

Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle

Digital and technology innovation

Solid grasp of data governance standard methodology (incl. modelling, ownership, quality & integration)

Solid understanding of analytics enablement

Performance management of business process through analytics

Change lifecycle management experience

Experience of one or more process documentation technologies (e.g. Aris)

Persuading and influencing at all levels (strategic to operational execution



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



