Business Analytics Specialist

Finance



Business Support Group



This role will focus on Analytics and Insights (which forms part of the overall Finance Data Strategy) and execution plan for GBS. It ensures that we are creating Analytical assets which enable standardization of key metrics and enabled data led insights.

 Engagement with end business customers

 Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including finance, IT, and operations, to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

 Perform data extraction, manipulation, and analysis using SQL, Visualization tool like Power BI and Python to support financial reporting, forecasting, and decision-making processes.

 Good understanding of processes like R2R, Source to Pay, O2C etc.

 Develop and maintain complex SQL queries, scripts, and stored procedures to extract data from various databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

 Apply Python for data processing, and building financial models to provide valuable insights and recommendations.

 Apply good understanding of business processes to identify areas of improvement, streamline workflows, and enhance operational efficiencies.

 Analyze large datasets and perform data cleansing, validation, and transformation to ensure data quality and reliability.

 Collaborate with customers to gather and document business requirements, create functional specifications, and assist in the design and implementation of financial systems.

 Develop and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations to present insights and key performance indicators (critical metrics) to customers.

 Support the integration of data from various sources, including SAP systems, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

 Stay up to date with industry trends, standard methodologies, and emerging technologies in finance and data analytics.

 Good social skills with the ability to communicate complex findings to both technical and non-technical customers.

 In-depth understanding of business processes. Eg. Finance, Customer or Procurement processes.

 Extensive experience with SQL and Python coding languages

 Experience working with large datasets (100m+ records)

 Experience working in the Azure or AWS analysis stack (e.g SQL Server, Data Bricks, etc)

 Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in analytical models including consideration of real-time vs batch processing design

 Experience optimizing complex analytical models

 At least 10 years of relevant experience)

 Persuading and influencing at all levels (strategic to operational execution)

 Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science.

 Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction, manipulation, and analysis from relational databases.

 Proficiency in Python for data processing, automation, and modeling.

 Solid foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.

 Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work with complex financial systems and datasets.

 Demonstrable experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.

Data analyst training or certification is helpful.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.