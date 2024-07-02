This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Business Analytics Specialist

Role Synopsis

This role will focus on Analytics and Insight (which forms part of the overall Finance Data Strategy) and execution plan for GBS. It ensures that we are crafting Analytical assets which enable standardization of key metrics and enabled data led insights.

Key Accountabilities!!

Engagement with end business customers

Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including finance, IT, and operations, to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Perform data extraction, manipulation, and analysis using SQL, Visualization tool like Power BI and Python to support financial reporting, forecasting, and decision-making processes.

Good understanding of processes like R2R, Source to Pay, O2C etc.

Develop and maintain sophisticated SQL queries, scripts, and stored procedures to extract data from various databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

Use Python for data processing, and building financial models to provide valuable insights and recommendations.

Apply good understanding of business processes to identify areas of improvement, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiencies.

Analyze large datasets and perform data cleansing, validation, and transformation to ensure data quality and reliability.

Collaborate with customers to gather and detail business requirements, build functional specifications, and assist in the design and implementation of financial systems.

Develop and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations to present insights and key performance indicators (KPIs) to customers.

Support the integration of data from various sources, including SAP systems, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

Stay up to date with industry trends, standard methodologies, and new technologies in finance and data analytics.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate sophisticated findings to both technical and non-technical customers.

In-depth understanding of business processes. Eg. Finance, Customer or Procurement processes.

Extensive experience with SQL and Python coding languages

Experience working with large datasets (100m+ records)

Experience working in the Azure or AWS analysis stack (e.g SQL Server, Data Bricks, etc)

Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in analytical models including consideration of real-time vs batch processing design

Experience optimizing sophisticated analytical models

At least 10 years of meaningful experience)

Persuading and influencing at all levels (strategic to operational execution)

Desirable Criteria

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction, manipulation, and analysis from relational databases.

Proficiency in Python for data processing, automation, and modeling.

Validated foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work with sophisticated financial systems and datasets.

Confirmed experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and prioritising multiple priorities. Data analyst training or certification is helpful.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



