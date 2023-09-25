Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a



Business Aviation Account Manager (France & Benelux)

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with.

In this role You will:

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organization

Implement the global and market sector strategy (focus on regional and global business aviation and reseller customers.

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and Asset teams, in particular for ongoing airport development.

Directly manage accounts within region

Lead and coach regional account teams, accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets and developing account management talent

We have the following requirements:

University degree or examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Sales and Marketing experience is important, especially Account Management, delivering financial success

Consistent record of commercial competence, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

Customer Experience Excellence

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge

Fluent in written and spoken in French and English is a must, other European languages a plus

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account Management, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Customer value proposition, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.