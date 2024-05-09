Business Change Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis:

Support the Business Integration Manager in the implementation of improvement programs such as ERP, Production and Operations Digital Strategy, other applicable initiatives by:

Developing and implementing change and transformation plans in partnership with relevant disciplines/enablers (i.e. Maintenance, P&O ERP Units, I&E Digital, etc.)

Initiate implementing improvement programs by ensuring on time, quality and within budget delivery through project management standard processes

Be the single point of contact in the business for ERP and P&O Digital Strategy related change management plans (e.g. ERP Change and Transformation Lead primary interface)

Support the Business Integration Manager with the implementation of agreed business priorities/initiative from the VP Production Enabler.

Developing and implementing the communication strategy in the business to engage customers continuously and consistently throughout the change journey.

Build change management capabilities in the business

Strategy Development: Design and execute comprehensive change management plans that align with project goals, organizational objectives, and stakeholder needs from initiate to sustain.

Perform change impact assessment to identify risks and mitigations that need to be in place.

Build strong relationships with leaders, managers, and employees across the organization, fostering buy-in, collaboration, and understanding of the change process.

Collaborate with stakeholders to develop clear, compelling communication plans that inform and engage employees throughout the change journey.

Build and deliver tailored training programs to support individual skill development and adaptation.

Assess organizational readiness for change, establish adoption metrics (e.g., speed of adoption, training completion rates, reduced resistance), and track progress against plan milestones; modify strategies as needed for enhanced employee acceptance.

Develop detailed project plans, define objectives, timelines, and achievements; actively manage and execute project phases.

Establish KPIs focused on adoption, efficiency improvements, and other metrics tied to successful digital transformation; continually evaluate and optimize for greater impact

Maintain liaison with P&O ERP Build Unit and Central I&E Digital teams, maintain close connections during pre-deployment, deployment and sustain phases of digital solutions (e.g. ERP, OWB, connected worker, etc)

Bachelor's degree in : Technical, Business Administration, computer science, information systems or a related field

5+ years of experience leading successful change management initiatives in complex and dynamic environments.

Change management certification (e.g., Prosci, CCMP) highly desirable.

Change management expertise & Coaching skills through change process.

Proficiency in project management tools and software; industry-specific technical knowledge or skills are highly beneficial.

Outstanding communication (written and verbal), influencing, and negotiation skills; ability to inspire trust and build collaborative relationships.

Comfortable navigating ambiguity, proactive approach to addressing challenges, and proven track record to quickly devise solutions.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



