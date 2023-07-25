Business Communications Manager, G&LCE

Job summary

This role offers an enormous opportunity to highlight – both internally and externally – how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. Reporting to the Head of Business Communications, US, this role will play a key role in delivering the integrated communications and external affairs (C&EA) strategy for key US businesses across gas and low carbon energy. By focusing on ensuring that we’re delivering clear, concise and accurate messages, the candidate will help drive understanding of our low carbon businesses in support of bp’s net zero strategy. These businesses include (but are not limited to): Hydrogen, carbon capture & storage and offshore wind; as well as onshore wind and solar. The candidate will utilize US and global communications and external affairs (C&EA) resources and contribute towards reputation management and content creation through well-defined engagement strategies.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

This role offers an enormous opportunity to highlight – both internally and externally – how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.Reporting to the Head of Business Communications, US, this role will play a key role in delivering the integrated communications and external affairs (C&EA) strategy for key US businesses across gas and low carbon energy.By focusing on ensuring that we’re delivering clear, concise and accurate messages, the candidate will help drive understanding of our low carbon businesses in support of bp’s net zero strategy. These businesses include (but are not limited to): Hydrogen, carbon capture & storage and offshore wind; as well as onshore wind and solar.The candidate will utilize US and global communications and external affairs (C&EA) resources and contribute towards reputation management and content creation through well-defined engagement strategies.



Job Description:

Key Results/ Accountabilities

Guiding strategy: Plan/support and deliver creative campaigns to promote awareness and understanding of US priorities for G&LCE businesses, to underpin bp's purpose, strategy and aims.

Plan/support and deliver creative campaigns to promote awareness and understanding of US priorities for G&LCE businesses, to underpin bp's purpose, strategy and aims. Strategic counsel: Advise and counsel senior management on communications and external affairs issues and opportunities. Lead on development and execution of coordinated plans to support businesses.

Advise and counsel senior management on communications and external affairs issues and opportunities. Lead on development and execution of coordinated plans to support businesses. Content creation: Build compelling content to support and advance the strategic direction of the G&LCE businesses in the US including hydrogen, CCS, offshore wind, onshore wind, Lightsource bp and bp solar.

Build compelling content to support and advance the strategic direction of the G&LCE businesses in the US including hydrogen, CCS, offshore wind, onshore wind, Lightsource bp and bp solar. Alignment: Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs and policy teams; lead US C&EA’s internal and external campaign related engagement with the G&LCE central team (in London).

Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs and policy teams; lead US C&EA’s internal and external campaign related engagement with the G&LCE central team (in London). Support communications content in advocacy campaigns focused on gas and low carbon offerings, including permitting, regulations, and access, among other efforts.

Messaging: Ensure consistent messaging in all-employee communications vehicles, leveraging the full array of communications options (face-to-face, digital, print and broadcast).

Experience & Expertise

A consistent track record in internal communications or corporate communications. Strong communication skills (written and oral), excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail.

Focused, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and upskill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skills to multiple initiatives

Creative and collaborative with an understanding of how to reach relevant stakeholder groups across multiple fields

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline

Educated to degree level or equivalent

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.