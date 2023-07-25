Business Communications Manager, G&LCE

This role offers an enormous opportunity to highlight – both internally and externally – how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. Reporting to the Head of Business Communications, US, this role will play a key role in delivering the integrated communications and external affairs (C&EA) strategy for key US businesses across gas and low carbon energy. By focusing on ensuring that we’re delivering clear, concise and accurate messages, the candidate will help drive understanding of our low carbon businesses in support of bp’s net zero strategy. These businesses include (but are not limited to): Hydrogen, carbon capture & storage and offshore wind; as well as onshore wind and solar. The candidate will utilize US and global communications and external affairs (C&EA) resources and contribute towards reputation management and content creation through well-defined engagement strategies.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
