Business Data Analyst-META

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The Business Data Analyst helps deploy the right MI (Management Information) infrastructure for teams in the PU (Performance Unit) META ( Middle East & Pakistan, Türkiye, Central Asia, Africa) to review performance, and generate insights for intervention and action. This includes a combination of globally created and published dashboards and reports along with PU/market specific add-ons required - in line with the overall Castrol approach on Data and MI. The role holder also support the data management and governance, with the focus on data accuracy and security for non-financial MI. This role works in partnership with Sales, Marketing and other relevant functions on performance management to ensure the applications meet the internal compliance standards, creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Be data driven, deliver the digital value and embed digital ways of thinking across the PU.

Ensure understanding of PU data needs and deploy the right MI approach for all non-financial business MI

Create a seamless and user friendly experience - across global standard dashboards and reports along with PU/market specific add-ons (including information from service providers and channel partners)

Develop dashboards and reports to track how business is performing & customisable reports to allow deep dive into specific areas

Ensure optimum functioning of the assigned performance process through appropriate data governance and management.

Ensure appropriate house-keeping practices in the analytics arena and conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making.

Work with key stakeholders to drive business outcomes, and support conversations with our customers and our internal teams, to constantly improve the Analytics offer and Insights experience.

Ensure appropriate access control framework is deployed and maintained

Drive continuous improvement in data automation through digital platforms with self-serve products for organization

Support data integration into digital products as per product roadmap.

Collaborate with Global data team to provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions.

Understand bp guidelines (I&E-Innovation &Engineering, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution.

Ensure adherence to Cyber security, PII (Personal Identifiable information) and other compliance requirements

Education:

University degree or equivalent desirable

Experience:

Demonstrated expertise with data analysis, dashboards

Proven experience with data automation and process optimization

Generated and interpreted customer and consumer insights

Experience in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) programs

Experienced at Performance Monitoring

Excellent analytic/quantitative mind-set

Skills & competencies:

Analytical thinking - Mastery

Digital fluency – Mastery

PowerBI - Advanced

MS Office – Excel - Advanced

Data quality management - Skillful

Data analysis and data visualization – Skillful

Business acumen – Skilful

Salesforce knowledge – Preferred

Powerapps - Preferred



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.