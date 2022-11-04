Business Developer Bio & E-Fuels EMEA

Job summary

As part of the Bioenergy Next Generation Team the successful candidate will work as Business Developer on major electrofuels (e-fuels) and advanced biofuels initiatives. The focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects for the production of advanced biofuels and e-fuels and their integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydrogen plants. The role will be tagged to a Commercial Project Manager.

This role will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with C&P, T&S, P&O, I&E and RC&S but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.

The role will work closely with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

• Identify, define & manage opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties

o Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties especially through RC&S

o Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way. With focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp

o Manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

• Support the facilitation of governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors

• Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

• Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

• Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practice & learnings

• Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:

• Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

• Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills

• Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement

• Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

• Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

• Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills

• Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

• Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties



DESIRABLE:

• Experience within hydrogen, bioenergy or renewables industry

• Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

• Technical & chemical process understanding a clear plus

• Understanding of project finance and M&A

• Background in low carbon policy or advocacy

• External networks in the energy & finance industry



