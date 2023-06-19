Business Developer - Biofuels

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change. Want to join the team? This means: • being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets • focusing on growth and development of customer offers • optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value • contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner • creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P • being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.
Entity:Customers & Products
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Business Developer on major advanced bio- and e-fuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS. The role will report to the Head of Region Biofuels Growth.
This role will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with C&P, T&S, P&O, I&E and G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.
Role Responsibilities:
Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:
Role Requirements:
*Advanced notice that interviews will be 60 minutes and held via MS Teams on Monday 3rd July between 1pm and 4pm
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.