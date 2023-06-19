Business Developer - Biofuels

Job summary

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change. Want to join the team? This means: • being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets • focusing on growth and development of customer offers • optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value • contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner • creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P • being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Business Developer on major advanced bio- and e-fuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS. The role will report to the Head of Region Biofuels Growth.

This role will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with C&P, T&S, P&O, I&E and G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.

Role Responsibilities:

Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

Identify, define & manage opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties especially through RC&S Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way. With focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp Manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties Support the facilitation of governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors

Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

– mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate. Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Role Requirements:

Experience

Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills

Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagament

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Technical & chemical process understanding a clear plus

Understanding of project finance and M&A

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy

External networks in the energy & finance industry

Experience within Bioenergy industry

*Advanced notice that interviews will be 60 minutes and held via MS Teams on Monday 3rd July between 1pm and 4pm



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



