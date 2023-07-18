Business Developer, Gulf Coast Hydrogen

Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will originate and develop commercially viable clean hydrogen projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast, building strategic partnerships to drive a growing portfolio of sustainable green and blue hydrogen projects in the U.S. You will work on a multi-disciplinary squad leading project(s) through all phases of development including site selection/partner due diligence, resource assessment, interconnection, permitting, economic and investment evaluation, support of offtake strategy and negotiations, integration and optimization across the value chain, governance and senior management investment approvals, with smooth transition into construction and commercial operations. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with a team of business developers, commercial structurers, and integrators along with all of bp’s enabling functions including capital projects; environmental, health, & safety; mergers & acquisitions; finance, treasury and tax. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This position will:

Development of clean hydrogen projects; lead all development activities from feasibility to the start of construction, including finding off-take and negotiating off-take agreements integrating with our Trading and Shipping (T&S) team.

Manage all aspects of environmental site assessment, resource assessment, permitting, transmission/interconnection, land acquisition, and design activities in close collaboration with internal enablers.

Support diligence activities for partnerships and project/portfolio acquisition opportunities.

Review project proforma financial models; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders; serve as point of contact for hydrogen; present project and portfolio updates to senior management including capital requests for project development and final investment approvals.

Represent company in industry advocacy groups; remain abreast of hydrogen opportunities, trends impacting development opportunities, and bp’s competitiveness.

Other duties as assigned.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.