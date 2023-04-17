Business Developer, Hydrogen, Australia and New Zealand

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy is looking for a Hydrogen Business Developer to be part of multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



The successful candidate together with the squad will be responsible for identification of and origination of new opportunities to grow bps hydrogen portfolio in ASPAC. In addition, the squad will identify, assess, value and transact on partnerships and M&A opportunities that help accelerate or close gaps in bps hydrogen project and technology portfolio across Australia, New Zealand and the rest of Asia. The squad will also be responsible for providing commercial support for our in-flight opportunities, supporting joint ventures (JV) as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations.

• Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions.

• Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape.

• Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimization.

• Project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A.

• Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions.

• Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power.

• Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships.



ABOUT YOU:

• Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience.

• Self-start with working experience in either land origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation.

• Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors.

• Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.

• Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

• Team player, but able to work as well autonomously.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

