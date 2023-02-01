Business Developer, Hydrogen, Gulf Coast CCS

Job summary
As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, leading / supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
Key Job Accountabilities:
Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation
Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value
Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
Lead and support end to end partnership process - determine the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and driving execution plan
Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities
Required Experience:
Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.
A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power)
Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships
Strong analytic skills and attention to detail
Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills
Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments
Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently
Desirable Experience
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.