Business Developer, Hydrogen, Gulf Coast CCS

As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, leading / supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.

The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.