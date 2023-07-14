Business Developer - Hydrogen, Infrastructure AsPac

Specifically, this role will form part of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen & Carbon Collection & Storage (CCS) Infrastructure Team and will work in an integrated way as part of the larger Hydrogen Organisation within bp to deliver commercial opportunities.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Specifically, this role will form part of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen & Carbon Collection & Storage (CCS) Infrastructure Team and will work in an integrated way as part of the larger Hydrogen Organisation within bp to deliver commercial opportunities.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As a Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, leading / supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
Specifically, this role will form part of the Asia Pacific Hydrogen & Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Infrastructure Team and will work in an integrated way as part of the larger Hydrogen Organisation within bp to deliver commercial opportunities
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Identify, assess and develop growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization
Develop strategies and the best operating models for each of the applicable Infrastructure elements across multiple projects (eg ports & shipping, power, transmission, pipelines,
Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value
Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
Lead and support end to end partnership process - determine the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and driving execution plan
Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities
Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LC,
Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships
ABOUT YOU:
Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.
A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power/common user infrastructure)
Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships
Strong analytic skills and attention to detail
Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills
Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments
Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
DESIRABLE EXPERIENCE:
Project management and technical experience and qualifications in one/or more infrastructure components (ports & shipping, power, transmission, storage & pipelines) will be highly advantageous
Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
Business development and commercial agreement experience in energy industry
Knowledge of the hydrogen power industry, including market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements.
Knowledge of western Australian regional landscape and established external network
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
WHY JOIN US?
Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.
Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.
Generous salary package including annual bonus program.
12% superannuation.
Share options and fuel discounts.
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Business Development, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.