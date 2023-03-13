Business Developer, Hydrogen, Midwest CCS

Job summary

As the Hydrogen CCS Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for originating, developing and closing commercial agreements in hydrogen to support our strategic focus areas. The squad also plays a critical role in building internal business cases leading to final investment decisions. You will work closely with bp businesses and functions, including Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations and Customers & Products.

In this role, you will deliver negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture, and M&A transactions. You will develop offers to deliver value for partnerships and helps to develop a framework of offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations.

You will be accountable for:

Proposing and developing commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; providing succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Supporting commercial needs of the broader G&LCE portfolio as needed (renewables, bioenergy & gas to power)

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier, and consultant relationships

Commercial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, renewable power/gas supply and project financing landscape

About you

You have a degree in a technical, finance or business discipline (or equivalent experience). You have a track record of originating new opportunities, leading successful negotiations and creating commercial structures. You also have a diverse base of experience in the energy industry. We are looking for a self-starter who is able to navigate uncertainty within a new energy opportunity, and deliver new value for bp.

It’s also important to have:

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Leadership skills and experience in leveraging the power of a large diverse team

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!