Business Developer, Hydrogen, Midwest CCS

As the Hydrogen CCS Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for originating, developing and closing commercial agreements in hydrogen to support our strategic focus areas. The squad also plays a critical role in building internal business cases leading to final investment decisions. You will work closely with bp businesses and functions, including Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations and Customers & Products.
In this role, you will deliver negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture, and M&A transactions. You will develop offers to deliver value for partnerships and helps to develop a framework of offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations.
You have a degree in a technical, finance or business discipline (or equivalent experience). You have a track record of originating new opportunities, leading successful negotiations and creating commercial structures. You also have a diverse base of experience in the energy industry. We are looking for a self-starter who is able to navigate uncertainty within a new energy opportunity, and deliver new value for bp.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!