Business Developer, Hydrogen, Midwest CCS

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, leading / supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.



Job Description:

Key Job Accountabilities:

Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value

Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Lead and support end to end partnership process - determine the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and driving execution plan

Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities

Required Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power)

Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships

Strong analytic skills and attention to detail

Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments

Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently

Desirable Experience

Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

3-7 years of experience in business development in energy industry

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Carbon Capture and Storage, Commercial Acumen, Hydrogen



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.