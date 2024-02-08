Business Developer Hydrogen Mobility (m/f/d)

Entity:Customers & Products
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Who we are:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.
The Commercial Business Developer is responsible for supporting the delivery of bp’s hydrogen ambition in the mobility space. The role is accountable for structuring deals, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation.
As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple internal stakeholders supporting by supplying analysis and documentation for external stakeholders.
We are looking for someone who is motivated to create something new, is flexible and curious to learn, collaborative and able to turn ambiguity into commercial opportunities and providing a network in the Hydrogen Mobility sector.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
What we offer:
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance. People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.