Business Developer Hydrogen Mobility (m/f/d)

Grade GResponsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.

The Commercial Business Developer is responsible for supporting the delivery of bp’s hydrogen ambition in the mobility space. The role is accountable for structuring deals, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation.

As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple internal stakeholders supporting by supplying analysis and documentation for external stakeholders.

We are looking for someone who is motivated to create something new, is flexible and curious to learn, collaborative and able to turn ambiguity into commercial opportunities and providing a network in the Hydrogen Mobility sector.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Manage Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) projects process management and coordination

Support the development of hydrogen heavy-duty truck business and projects. Identify and manage risk within these projects

Identification of heavy-duty truck demand for hydrogen refuelling

Internal and external stakeholder management and collaboration along hydrogen heavy-duty truck mobility value chain or HRS topics

Coordinate technical and HSSE related HRS concepts & standards with internal engineering and execution teams or external business partner

Leading and coordinating internal expert teams

Support bp’s low carbon mobility strategy execution and value creation

Identification of potential partnerships and opportunities to drive Hydrogen business

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

A minimum of 5 years working experience in Hydrogen Mobility

A bachelor or masters level qualification supported by equivalent experience

Excellent German and English skills written and oral

Significant project experience in H2 refuelling or equal experience within H2 or comparable business

Technical and/or commercial experience in hydrogen mobility, especially supply chain and hydrogen refuelling stations is an advantage

Experience in stakeholder management and coordination, and leading commercial projects, supported by well-developed teamwork and interpersonal skills

Ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and take on innovative and new solutions

Ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritise effectively

Experience in contractual negotiations would be an advantage

What we offer:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance. People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



