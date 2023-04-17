Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Join our team and advance your career as a



Business Developer_Hydrogen

Netherlands





Support our new strategy and the business development in our Hydrogen project

As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.





In this role You will:

Identify, assess, and execute new asset development opportunities , using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Perform hydrogen market, policy, and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, renewables/gas supply and project financing landscape

Manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture, and M&A transactions

Develop offers to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bioenergy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement

Build relevant external partner, supplier, and consultant relationships



We have the following requirements:

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline

Fluency English and Dutch

7+ years of commercial experience in oil & gas, renewables, hydrogen or related industry

Self-starter with experience in either of business origination, business development, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation

Builds and maintains positive commercial agreements with customers and partners to deliver mutually beneficial sources of value

Establishes long term relationships and recognizes opportunity for multi-layered partnerships and leverages relevant stakeholder engagement to identify and deliver

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Experience of leading commercial teams and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Capability of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others

Great teammate