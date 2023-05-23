Business Developer, Hydrogen, Netherlands

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Business Developer, Hydrogen

In this role You will:

Identify, assess, and execute new asset development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimization

Perform hydrogen market, policy, and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, renewables/gas supply and project financing landscape

Manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture, and M&A transactions

Develop offers to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bioenergy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement

Build relevant external partner, supplier, and consultant relationships

In this role we have the following requirements:

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline

Fluency English and Dutch

7+ years of commercial experience in oil & gas, renewables, hydrogen or related industry

Self-starter with experience in either of business origination, business development, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation

Builds and maintains positive commercial agreements with customers and partners to deliver mutually beneficial sources of value

Establishes long term relationships and recognizes opportunity for multi-layered partnerships and leverages relevant stakeholder engagement to identify and deliver

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Experience of leading commercial teams and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Capability of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others

Our central Dutch BP office is near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. The location can't be reached by public transport.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



