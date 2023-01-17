Business Developer, Hydrogen, Origination AsPac

Job summary

As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax, on a variety of technical support, finance, legal, regulatory, marketing and communications related matters.



Key Accountabilities:

Deliver negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions (including NDAs, MOUs, JDAs, H2 Offtake Agreements, Funding Agreements)

Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation.

Ensure compliance with various BP policies providing the corresponding high-quality internal notes on time.

Gather useful competitor data.

Prepare, obtain approval and ensure spent is kept within development budget.

Project manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A.

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations.

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions.

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships.

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures, ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power. Understanding of contract terms and the risks involved.

Self-starter with working experience in either deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation.

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors and project infrastructure business development.

Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Team player.

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience.

Experience working in energy field in South East Asia.

Vietnamese and/or Indonesian language skills beneficial.

Bachelor Degree or Equivalent.

Essential Criteria:Desired:Education:#LI-Onsite #bphydrogen