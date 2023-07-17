Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

As a Business Developer, Hydrogen within Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.In this role, you will support the commercial development of the Hydrogen business across Europe such as H2-Fifty and Lingen projects. You will be responsible for supporting commercial negotiations and project scope development. As part of a dynamic / ‘start-up’ type squad, you will also support integrating and optimization across the value chain, economic and investment evaluation, working with key partners and stakeholders, and project governance.



Job Description:

Key Job Accountabilities:

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project and joint venture transactions

Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape, working in close collaboration with the Finance function

Project manage commercial business opportunities

Input to project modelling, assessing the impact of commercials

Develop business cases, investment governance documents, and work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Develop understanding of existing infrastructure, including key utilities such as power and water, and develop future opportunities to optimize the value chain

Work closely with technical teams to understand and mitigate commercial and technical risks

Integrate different functions to effectively drive value and manage project activities

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests

Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value

Successfully manage multiple workstreams and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities, i.e., comfortable with uncertainty

Required Experience:

A track record of successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in the energy industry).

Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships

Strong analytic skills and attention to detail

Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

Ability to integrate different teams with different priorities

Ability to be successful in ambiguous environments

Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently

Knowledge and experience of identifying development risks and recommending mitigation

Project management capability and track record in complex project development

Desirable Experience

Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Working with and managing/supporting the management of multiple internal and external stakeholders in an infrastructure project environment

Hydrogen experience

Knowledge and experience working with/for low carbon energy developers or in the low carbon energy sector is desirable but not essential

Experience with the origination, development, and structuring of offtake contracts (such as gas supply agreements) is desirable but not essential

Experience working with regulators and/or government departments focused on energy

Experience of developer investment governance and processes is desirable but not essential

Experience developing projects in Netherlands or Germany

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline

German/Dutch language would be an advantage



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.