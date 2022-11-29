Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Developer, Hydrogen, Spain JV

Business Developer, Hydrogen, Spain JV

Business Developer, Hydrogen, Spain JV

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143062BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Join our team as Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy – Madrid, Spain
About the role itself:
As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
What would be your responsibility?

  • Deliver on performance and strategic growth targets
  • Deliver negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Project manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A
  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

What should you bring to this role?
  • A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures, ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power. Understanding of contract terms and the risks involved.
  • Self-starter with working experience in either deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation
  • Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
  • Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience
  • Languages - Spanish and English are essential

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

Apply Search all jobs at bp