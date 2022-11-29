Business Developer, Hydrogen, Spain JV

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Join our team as Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy – Madrid, Spain

About the role itself:

As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.

What would be your responsibility?

Deliver on performance and strategic growth targets

Deliver negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage commercial opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

What should you bring to this role?

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures, ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power. Understanding of contract terms and the risks involved.

Self-starter with working experience in either deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Team player

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience

Languages - Spanish and English are essential