Business Developer, Hydrogen, Spain JV

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Join our team as Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy – Madrid, Spain
About the role itself:
As the Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for developing commercial agreements in hydrogen with a focus on structuring and delivering value chain agreements and delivering final investment decisions. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
What would be your responsibility?