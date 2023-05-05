Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

To join our team in Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
As a Hydrogen BD Advisor in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for providing commercial support for our in-flight opportunities. Supporting joint ventures (JV) as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related to JV relationship management, governance, funding, performance management and driving the development phase into execution.
Your tasks: