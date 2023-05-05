Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148387BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

As a Hydrogen BD Advisor in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for providing commercial support for our in-flight opportunities. Supporting joint ventures (JV) as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related to JV relationship management, governance, funding, performance management and driving the development phase into execution.

Your tasks:

  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape
  • Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships
Our requirements:
  • A minimum of 7 years working experience in either land origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience
  • A high level of spoken and written German and English
  • Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors is required
  • Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp