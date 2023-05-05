Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

A minimum of 7 years working experience in either land origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience

A high level of spoken and written German and English

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors is required

Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Team player