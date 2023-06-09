Business Developer Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. As a Hydrogen BD Advisor in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for providing commercial support for our in-flight opportunities. Supporting joint ventures (JV) as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related to JV relationship management, governance, funding, performance management and driving the development phase into execution

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider G&LCE, incl. renewables, bio-energy & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

A minimum of 7 years working experience in either land origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience

A high level of spoken and written German and English

Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors is required

Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Team player

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



