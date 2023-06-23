Business Developer - Infrastructure

Job summary

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, leading / supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Infrastructure team includes looking strategically across the US at growth opportunities and working with other teams to develop the best operating models for various infrastructure elements such as Pipelines (CO2, Hydrogen, Ammonia or similar), Storage (carbon, hydrogen and other commodities), Water sourcing evaluation, and Ports & Terminals to name a few. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the commercial structurers, integrators, and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax and Trading and shipping teams. This team is responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



In this role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all of bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS.

This role will form part of the US Hydrogen team and will work closely with the business development and origination teams located in regional hubs across the US.

Identify, assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization

Develop strategies and the best operating models for each of the applicable Infrastructure elements across the US regions and hubs.

Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value

Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Lead and support end to end partnership process - determine the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and driving execution plan

Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power)

Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships

Strong analytic skills and attention to detail

Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments

Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently

Project management and technical experience in the infrastructure elements mentioned above will be an asset

Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

3-7 years of experience in business development in energy industry



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



