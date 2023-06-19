Business Developer - Negotiations and Deal Structuring

Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives. As a Business Developer focusing on integration of new JV’s into the bp platform in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in and provide support to a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, identifying customers, project scope development, commercial structuring and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial model review, economic and investment evaluation, negotiations, all in service of creating material and quality growth for G&LCE businesses. The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the business/project developers, integrators, operations, and bp functional support such as mergers & acquisitions, treasury, tax, accounting and legal.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Why join us!At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.As a Business Developer focusing on integration of new JV’s into the bp platform in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in and provide support to a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, identifying customers, project scope development, commercial structuring and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial model review, economic and investment evaluation, negotiations, all in service of creating material and quality growth for G&LCE businesses.The squad that you will be a member of will work closely with the business/project developers, integrators, operations, and bp functional support such as mergers & acquisitions, treasury, tax, accounting and legal.



Job Description:

In this role you will:

Serve as Lead Integration Manager incorporating and transitioning newly formed JV’s and associated clean infrastructure in to bp’s standard processes and procedures, systems (ie. Accounting, IT, operations, HR, etc.) trading and supply.

Assist in determining the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and successful implementation and integration

Participate in Identifying, assessing and developing commercial growth opportunities, having a strong understanding of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization

Conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value

Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Hydrogen, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.