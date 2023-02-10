Job summary

As a Business Developer & Negotiator, Hydrogen in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



In this role, you will support the commercial development of the Hydrogen business in the UK, including our flagship projects in Teesside (H2Teesside and HyGreen). You will be responsible for leading commercial negotiations; and supporting strategy & project scope development. As part of a dynamic / ‘start-up’ type squad, you will also support integrating and optimization across the value chain, economic and investment evaluation, working with key partners and stakeholders, and project governance.

Key Job Accountabilities:

Play a leading role in external negotiations with counterparties, e.g. with UK Government; hydrogen offtakers; and land owners.

Progress key commercial arrangements and build external stakeholder engagement.

Help to identify and/or develop strategic partnerships.

Lead and support the origination of new hydrogen supply opportunities, generating new customers.

Support the development and lead negotiation of hydrogen offtake agreements.

Input to project modelling, assessing the impact of commercials.

Develop business cases, investment governance documents, and work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.

Develop understanding of existing infrastructure, including key utilities such as power and water, and develop future opportunities to optimize the value chain.

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value.

Successfully manage multiple workstreams and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities.

Required Experience:

A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/CHP/renewable power).

Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships.

Strong analytic skills and attention to detail.

Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills.

Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments.

Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently.

Knowledge and experience of identifying key low carbon energy development risks and recommending mitigation.

Ability to originate and/or develop customer relationships.

Project management capability and track record in complex project development.

Desirable Experience: