As a Business Developer & Negotiator, Hydrogen in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
In this role, you will support the commercial development of the Hydrogen business in the UK, including our flagship projects in Teesside (H2Teesside and HyGreen). You will be responsible for leading commercial negotiations; and supporting strategy & project scope development. As part of a dynamic / ‘start-up’ type squad, you will also support integrating and optimization across the value chain, economic and investment evaluation, working with key partners and stakeholders, and project governance.
Key Job Accountabilities: