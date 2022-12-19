Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



You will be responsible for originating, assessing, analysing and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the deal teams and/or leading deals, working closely with the commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.



In your role as Business Development Advisor, your responsibilities will include some of the following:

Perform market/policy and financial analysis for offshore wind projects to understand subsidy regime, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, PPA market and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and execute business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Lead and project manage business development opportunities, including greenfield project developments and M&A opportunities

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Work across offshore wind and other renewables technologies (onshore wind, solar, storage, biofuels/-energy/-gas) and the wider G&LCE, incl. hydrogen, gas to power and CCUS, working with commercial and technical teams

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and build relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships, acting as a bp representative with such stakeholders

Support on project financing processes and raising of third-party non-recourse financing

Requirements: