Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
You will be responsible for originating, assessing, analysing and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the deal teams and/or leading deals, working closely with the commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
In your role as Business Development Advisor, your responsibilities will include some of the following: