Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Development Advisor

Business Development Advisor

Business Development Advisor

  • Location South Korea - Seoul
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143786BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

As a Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

You will be responsible for originating, assessing, analysing and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the deal teams and/or leading deals, working closely with the commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.

In your role as Business Development Advisor, your responsibilities will include some of the following:

  • Perform market/policy and financial analysis for offshore wind projects to understand subsidy regime, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, PPA market and project financing landscape
  • Identify, assess and execute business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Lead and project manage business development opportunities, including greenfield project developments and M&A opportunities
  • Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Work across offshore wind and other renewables technologies (onshore wind, solar, storage, biofuels/-energy/-gas) and the wider G&LCE, incl. hydrogen, gas to power and CCUS, working with commercial and technical teams
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and build relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships, acting as a bp representative with such stakeholders
  • Support on project financing processes and raising of third-party non-recourse financing

Requirements:
  • Working experience in either of origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic
  • evaluation for the power/energy projects
  • Knowledge and understanding of offshore wind or other renewable energy sector
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline
  • You are a self-starter with a proven track record in either of origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation in the offshore wind or other renewable energy sector within Asia, ideally Korea.
  • You have strong project management experience and are able to work as part of an integrated project team.
  • With an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels, you can work independently in a fastpaced environment with ambiguous information.
  • Plus, you think strategically with an investor’s mindset and you are a team player at heart.
  • Fluency in speaking, reading and writing in Korean language and in English language

Apply Search all jobs at bp