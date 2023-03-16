The Business Development Advisor will sit in bp’s Japan offshore wind team, as part of the team developing offshore wind greenfield projects, lease tender bids and M&A opportunities.
As the Japan OFW Business Development Advisor you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
You will be responsible for originating, assessing, analysing and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the business development team, working closely with the bp central OFW teams such as Business Excellence, Engineering and Procurement and wider bp teams including Finance, Trading and Shipping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.
What you will deliver