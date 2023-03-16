Job summary

The Business Development Advisor will sit in bp’s Japan offshore wind team, as part of the team developing offshore wind greenfield projects, lease tender bids and M&A opportunities.



As the Japan OFW Business Development Advisor you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



You will be responsible for originating, assessing, analysing and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the business development team, working closely with the bp central OFW teams such as Business Excellence, Engineering and Procurement and wider bp teams including Finance, Trading and Shipping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

What you will deliver

Responsible for the project business case with the appropriate internal approvals

Lead on developing bp’s position on key commercial topics including offtake and bidding strategies for tender bids/projects developed

Participate in commercial negotiations related to the strategy including relating to offtake, grid, land, financing et al

Oversee updates of the business case and economic model (Power price and offtake, financing, and cost assumptions)

Perform market/policy and business case analysis for offshore wind projects to understand competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, PPA market and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and execute business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage business development opportunities, including greenfield, tender lease rounds and M&A

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Deliver integrated projects by working with the wider bp group, incl. hydrogen, trading & shipping, gas to power and CCUS

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)