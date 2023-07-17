Business Development Advisor, Energy Solutions (Battery & Renewables)

We are looking for a Business Development Advisor who will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities in the new energy and advanced energy solutions space (batteries, EV charging, electrification, renewables). If successul, you will be in charge of managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, all whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
