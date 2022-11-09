Business Development Advisor - Offshore Wind

In your role as Business Development Advisor, you will be supporting the business development teams working on new and upcoming offshore wind projects with commercial activities including market and policy analysis, deal structuring, negotiations and business development.
You will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with existing or potential joint venture partners and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Key Accountabilities: