  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Development Advisor - Offshore Wind

Business Development Advisor - Offshore Wind

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142348BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

In your role as Business Development Advisor, you will be supporting the business development teams working on new and upcoming offshore wind projects with commercial activities including market and policy analysis, deal structuring, negotiations and business development.

You will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with existing or potential joint venture partners and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Performs market/policy and financial analysis for offshore wind projects to understand subsidy regime, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, PPA market and project financing landscape
  • Identify, assess and execute business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Project manage business development opportunities, including greenfield (lease rounds) and M&A
  • Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

Required Experiences:
  • Working experience in either of origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable, experiance in floating wind will be a plus.
  • Previous experience in developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation.
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline.
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

