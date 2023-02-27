Business Development Advisor - Peru or Colombia

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the path reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!
bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and partnerships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.
Reporting to the Sales Director, the Business Development Advisor for Caribbean, Central & South America is responsible to develop, improve and grow the Castrol's offer and business to industrial distributors, aimed to unlock focus segments. Also, the role will support Castrol Sales Managers to identify route to market opportunities and the implementation.
Remote position, available for candidates located Peru or Colombia
Key Results and accountabilities
Industrial Market Penetration: