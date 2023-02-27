Business Development Advisor - Peru or Colombia

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the path reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!



bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and partnerships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.



Reporting to the Sales Director, the Business Development Advisor for Caribbean, Central & South America is responsible to develop, improve and grow the Castrol's offer and business to industrial distributors, aimed to unlock focus segments. Also, the role will support Castrol Sales Managers to identify route to market opportunities and the implementation.



Remote position, available for candidates located Peru or Colombia

Key Results and accountabilities



Industrial Market Penetration:

Find new opportunities to improve and keep developing Castrol offer for penetration in industrial segment.

Influence and work closely with different teams, such us marketing, logistics and finance to develop stronger offers.

Develop industrial networking across bp, aimed to bring best practices to the region.

Lead business execution and growth with and through industrial distributors.

Evaluate market opportunities for RtM improvement and growth.

Develop action plans.

Lead execution.

Create right and fast networking to support offer development.

Dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external stakeholders, is critical for success in this role.

Define sustainable logistic model.

Bachelor’s degree in business or related fields.

Minimum 5 years of experience working in business development, better if it is in a multinational company and/or within the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Proven track record of indirect channel management, offer and business development.

Understanding of go-to-market strategies.

Excellent communication skills with very diverse stakeholders from different geographies.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with ownership and autonomy.

High level of spoken and written English

#Remote