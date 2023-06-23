Business Development Advisor

.
Entity:Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As countries, cities, corporations and consumers develop and prosper, global energy demand continues to grow. At bp we are trying to meet that rising demand in ways that are economically viable, environmentally sustainable and that improve people’s lives.
Role
An opportunity exists for a role in the Business Development & Integration team, Customer and Products, AsPac. In this position you will be supporting the development, evaluation and prioritisation of low carbon, commercial development projects from concept through to project approval across the region.
You will be expected to provide low carbon technical, economic and commercial insights and leadership across internal and external stakeholder groups to ensure business develop opportunities are generated and progressed in line with bp moving to being an Integrated Energy Company.
Some of your accountabilities will include:
Support development of bp’s global strategic ambitions and aims for the AsPac region.
Support low carbon origination including providing analysis, modelling and screening of opportunities, development of business cases as well as supporting third party negotiations.
In conjunction with global Strategy teams provide analysis and insights in support of understanding the energy transition for this region including feeding into the 2050 Energy Outlook analysis.
Working with the AsPac businesses to provide strategic analysis and insights into the phasing of the energy transition, the impact to the existing businesses and working in cross functional squads to develop mitigating strategies.
Deepen knowledge of potential new energies and the associated industries, associations and companies. Build external relationships in support of deepening knowledge and development of business development opportunities.
Understand the changing Aust and NZ legislative and regulatory environment for emerging energies and what this could mean, the phasing of the energy transition and development of associated strategies.
Input to internal investment and assurance processes including economic evaluation to support business case appraisal, approval documentation and functional assurance.
About you:
Intellectual curiosity and a desire to work on new and rapidly evolving topics within the energy sector.
A strategic thinker who wants to support the delivery of bp’s decarbonisation agenda and drive long term value for bp.
Deep commercial and analytical skills
Strong commercial acumen and mindset
Ability to work in a collaborative and integrated manner including working in cross functional squads. Ability to communicate across a wide range of seniority.
Ability to pivot and flex as needed
University degree in business, economics, engineering, or equivalent discipline
Role to be Melbourne based
Benefits of working with us
Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% Superannuation, Share options, and fuel discount.
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
Career development and mentoring programs
Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Project Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.