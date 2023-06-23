Business Development Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

As countries, cities, corporations and consumers develop and prosper, global energy demand continues to grow. At bp we are trying to meet that rising demand in ways that are economically viable, environmentally sustainable and that improve people’s lives.

Role

An opportunity exists for a role in the Business Development & Integration team, Customer and Products, AsPac. In this position you will be supporting the development, evaluation and prioritisation of low carbon, commercial development projects from concept through to project approval across the region.

You will be expected to provide low carbon technical, economic and commercial insights and leadership across internal and external stakeholder groups to ensure business develop opportunities are generated and progressed in line with bp moving to being an Integrated Energy Company.

Some of your accountabilities will include:

Support development of bp’s global strategic ambitions and aims for the AsPac region.

Support low carbon origination including providing analysis, modelling and screening of opportunities, development of business cases as well as supporting third party negotiations.

In conjunction with global Strategy teams provide analysis and insights in support of understanding the energy transition for this region including feeding into the 2050 Energy Outlook analysis.

Working with the AsPac businesses to provide strategic analysis and insights into the phasing of the energy transition, the impact to the existing businesses and working in cross functional squads to develop mitigating strategies.

Deepen knowledge of potential new energies and the associated industries, associations and companies. Build external relationships in support of deepening knowledge and development of business development opportunities.

Understand the changing Aust and NZ legislative and regulatory environment for emerging energies and what this could mean, the phasing of the energy transition and development of associated strategies.

Input to internal investment and assurance processes including economic evaluation to support business case appraisal, approval documentation and functional assurance.

About you:

Intellectual curiosity and a desire to work on new and rapidly evolving topics within the energy sector.

A strategic thinker who wants to support the delivery of bp’s decarbonisation agenda and drive long term value for bp.

Deep commercial and analytical skills

Strong commercial acumen and mindset

Ability to work in a collaborative and integrated manner including working in cross functional squads. Ability to communicate across a wide range of seniority.

Ability to pivot and flex as needed

University degree in business, economics, engineering, or equivalent discipline

Role to be Melbourne based

Benefits of working with us

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% Superannuation, Share options, and fuel discount.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Project Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.