Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
bp has set out a new strategy that will shift the company from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions to customers.
At the heart of our strategy is low carbon electricity and energy, building scale in renewables and bioenergy, seeking early positions in hydrogen and CCUS, and building out a customer gas portfolio to complement these low carbon energies.
Business Development Advisor
As the Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
Being responsible for originating, assessing, and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the deal teams and/or leading deals, working closely with the commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
In this role You will be responsible for:
What You will need to be successful:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
