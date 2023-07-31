This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



bp has set out a new strategy that will shift the company from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions to customers.

At the heart of our strategy is low carbon electricity and energy, building scale in renewables and bioenergy, seeking early positions in hydrogen and CCUS, and building out a customer gas portfolio to complement these low carbon energies.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Business Development Advisor

As the Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

Being responsible for originating, assessing, and delivering new offshore wind opportunities through analytical, commercial and negotiations skills. You will be a key member of the deal teams and/or leading deals, working closely with the commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.

In this role You will be responsible for:

Manage and participate to bid teams to create high quality qualitative and quantitative offers

Performs market/policy and financial analysis for offshore wind projects to understand subsidy regime, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, PPA market and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and complete business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage business development opportunities, including greenfield (lease rounds) and M&A

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and inorganic transactions

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and helps to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Work across offshore wind and other renewables technologies (onshore wind, solar, storage, biofuels/-energy/-gas) and the wider G&LCE, incl. hydrogen, gas to power and CCUS

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

What You will need to be successful:

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline

You have working experience in either of origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation.

Consulting and banking experience are welcome.

Knowledge and understanding of offshore wind or other renewable energy sector.

You are a self-starter with a proven track record in either of bid management, origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation in the offshore wind or other renewable energy sector.

You have strong project management experience and are able to work as part of an integrated project team.

With an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels, you can work independently in a fast-paced environment with ambiguous information.

You think strategically with an investor’s mindset and you are a team player at heart

Danish and English is essential. Additional languages are a plus.

Join us and discover how the future looks with a business that keeps advancing.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



