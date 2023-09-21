Business Development Advisor

Air bp is one of the world's largest aviation fuel products and services suppliers. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute Our many customers include commercial airlines, aircraft and helicopter operators, business jet operators, private pilots, the military, as well as aviation authorities, into plane operators, general aviation airfield and FBOs and national oil companies. They all rely on us when it comes to fuelling planes for flights that keep people flying safely around the world. Air bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role will help develop and implement the business development and commercialization strategy within Brazil and South America. It will evaluate new growth opportunities, market entries and exits and help define the right business models and deal structures as well as developing the right partnerships to enable this.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
