Business Development Advisor

Job summary

Air bp is one of the world's largest aviation fuel products and services suppliers. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute Our many customers include commercial airlines, aircraft and helicopter operators, business jet operators, private pilots, the military, as well as aviation authorities, into plane operators, general aviation airfield and FBOs and national oil companies. They all rely on us when it comes to fuelling planes for flights that keep people flying safely around the world. Air bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role will help develop and implement the business development and commercialization strategy within Brazil and South America. It will evaluate new growth opportunities, market entries and exits and help define the right business models and deal structures as well as developing the right partnerships to enable this.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Identifying and assessing forthcoming business opportunities in line with the annual plan

Understand the aviation landscape in Brazil and South America

Originate and negotiate new strategic partnerships (within existing footprints as well as new) leading to the development of MOUs, JVs

Originate growth options for new markets within Brazil

Originate growth options through new country entry

Work closely with SAF team to support initiatives related to South America (working with bp Regions, Corporates and Solutions team and bp Biofuels)

Inorganic opportunity evaluations

Central coordinator bringing Subject Matter Experts together on assumptions, sources of values, risks, interface with finance and economic modeling and functional assurance

Business Case development around airport investment, pre-airfield, supply points, location development.



Education:

Bachelor of Business Administration or business related.



Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role.

Commercial acumen gained in an operational or business planning environment.

Experience in business development, negotiations and engaging with external stakeholders.

Experience in region, preferably with track record of delivery of business development.

Experience in working with multifunctional teams and doing business in region – understand market dynamics

Project management experience is valued.



Required Skills and Competencies:

Fluent written and spoken Portuguese and English. Spanish is value added.

Excellent commercial and business judgement skills

Analytical and financially literate

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills and ability to influence at all levels.

Ability to challenge status quo and develop strategic insights

Team player, recognising and acknowledging the contribution of others.

Ability to work co-operatively with an international team (multi-cultured & multi-lingual).



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.