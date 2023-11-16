Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

We are looking for a on a Business Development Advisor 11-month parental leave cover fixed term contract



This role will be responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, customer journey mapping, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

What can you expect in this role:

Lead and deliver Fleet, Dealer, Pulse, Payments & Card projects for Australia and New Zealand.

Lead end to end implementation and management of roadmap initiatives – including squad set up, project management, cross-functional leadership, financial modelling, customer journey mapping and customer needs analysis.

Delivery of improved customer experience and product offer.

Implement tactical initiatives along the card, fleet & dealer customer lifecycle to meet strategic objectives across acquisition, on-boarding, retention and growth.

Management of projects to budget and agreed timeframes, including reporting on progress of projects post go live.

Utilises agile ways of working to lead and contribute to cross-functional project delivery.

Lead digital product delivery, partnering with IT.

Drive culture & leadership that aligns and unites team to realise organizational efficiencies and alignment of key activity.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Degree or equivalent qualification in commerce, business, marketing, finance or similar discipline

Demonstrated experience in project management experience, with focus on strategy delivery.

Proven ability to lead the origination and development of projects, in agile methodology.

Demonstrated experience in driving teams to come to aligned solutions and comfortable switching from strategy development to on-the-ground implementation.

Exceptional communicator with ability to tell compelling business stories and articulate complex narratives.

Ability to build strong stakeholder relationships, possess an ability to influence yourself as a trusted advisor.

Demonstrated experience in financial modelling, able to develop concise plans and presentations covering project status, timeline, risk assessment, and budget needs and performance.

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment, welcoming and embracing change.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

