Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and owning the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.



Job Description:

The opportunity:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Business Development Advisor, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within the Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will apply a combination of technical competency and commercial foresight originate, evaluation, and drive innovative energy storage projects within multiple application areas. You will propose innovative and commercially viable solutions contributing to our net zero targets with a focus on energy ecosystems including batteries, micro-grids, EV charging solutions and much more. This opportunity will require the candidate to be drive collaboration with multiple interfaces, such as business collaborators, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.

The role:

The Business Development Advisor is responsible for originating, identifying, evaluating, and developing opportunities for developing and delivering advanced energy solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialization and business development activities. The role requires a combination of technical competence, demonstrable experience project/business development, and sound commercial foresight. An essential soft attribute would be the ability to seamlessly integrate into complex project/organizational setups and engage with multiple functions and business collaborators on both technical and commercial aspects of solution development and delivery.

Responsibilities:

- Identify, assess, and implement commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimization.

- Create innovative and commercially viable solutions contributing to our net zero targets with a focus on energy ecosystems including batteries, micro grids, EV charging solutions and much more.

- Lead and support on business development activities across the market within the battery and advanced energy solutions space.

- Support project delivery activities across multiple energy storage application areas. Typical project delivery will span batteries integrated with renewable energy sources or into a microgrid, or larger energy hub with EV charging, offshore wind or hydrogen production.

- Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations.

- Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions.

About you:

- Master in science / engineering / economics

- Experience with battery & microgrid

- Technical understanding & commercial competence is a must

- Understanding of the power markets is a plus

- Digital savvy

- Product & project management abilities

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Asset and project finance, Business Development, Business Solutions, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Energy Storage, Energy Technologies, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Innovation, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring {+ 12 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.