Business Development Advisor - Renewable Energy

We are looking for a Business Development Advisor who will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities in the new energy and advanced energy solutions space (batteries, EV charging, electrification, renewables).
If successul, you will be in charge of managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, all whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Key Accountabilities: