Business Development Advisor - Renewable Energy

Job summary

We are looking for a Business Development Advisor who will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities in the new energy and advanced energy solutions space (batteries, EV charging, electrification, renewables).



If successul, you will be in charge of managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, all whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive innovative projects in the new energy space form technical & commercial analysis to commissioning.

Create innovative and commercially viable solutions contributing to our net zero targets with a focus on energy ecosystems including batteries, microgrids, EV charging solutions and much more.

Lead and support on business development activity across the market within the battery and advanced energy solutions space.

Project manage commercial business opportunities. Typical project delivery will span batteries integrated with renewable or into a microgrid, or a larger energy hub with EV charging, offshore wind or hydrogen production, etc,

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation.

Essential Experience:

Experience with battery & microgrids.

Commercial acumen and significant experience within a business development setting, a combination of commercial and technical rigor desirable.

Understanding of power markets

Digitally savvy and able to embed digital solutions to address our biggest challenges.

Product & project management capability.

Masters in science / engineering / economics subject desirable or equivalent experience.

If successful, you will be part of the advanced energy solution team, part of the innovation branch of bp. The team focuses on innovative carbon zero & power centric energy solutions. You will be surrounded by technical and finance experts to help deliver your mission.