Business Development Advisor - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Business Development Advisor to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the Utility Scale Solar team and will be responsible for origination, scoping and development of solar projects primarily in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The Business Development Advisor may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage solar projects in support of green hydrogen opportunities.



The successful individual will bring expertise in project development including land acquisition, environmental assessment, permitting and stakeholder management and transmission interconnect. They will work closely with project developers and technical specialists to ensure projects are advancing in-line with the plan and within the allocated resources and risk tolerance.



This position requires an experienced professional with a strong understanding of renewable energy project development and the ability to work as part of multi-disciplinary. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external stakeholders and consultants, bp functions and bp senior management.

Key Accountabilities:

Work alongside the Development Team to advance existing portfolio of projects and execute on the business strategy.

Oversee delivery of the projects, facilitate management of the portfolio and decision making at project and portfolio level; this includes tracking status of projects, highlighting key risk and mitigations, drawing attention to upcoming decisions, managing resources, and reporting on progression of the portfolio.

Originate utility scale solar projects in collaboration with affiliate businesses to support wider bp strategic ambitions.

Develop understanding of external environment including competitive landscape to shape portfolio strategy.

Support execution of project financing, divestment, acquisition, and partnership opportunities.

Develop and maintain relationships with internal network including Finance, Tax, Treasury, Legal, Credit, Compliance, Communications and Regulatory Affairs, HSE, Trading & Shipping, and Mergers & Acquisitions; Lead engagement with this network to review opportunities and address portfolio/project issues.

Author compelling and complete business cases to secure internal approvals necessary to advance the solar portfolio in conformance with applicable BP and G&LCE standards.

Collaborate with Finance Team to review and approve development budgets, conduct economic evaluation of projects, and evaluate performance of the portfolio.

Essential Experience & Education:

Significant experience of renewable energy business development, including a strong understanding of the value drivers in the value chain.

Demonstrable experience of successful project origination and progression of large-scale renewable energy projects through stages of development.

A good understanding of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to asset development including interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

Project management skills and ability to lead multidisciplinary teams without formal authority.

Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organization, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams.

Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree level qualification.

Desirable Experience: