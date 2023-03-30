Business Development Advisor - Solar & Onshore Wind

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Business Development Advisor to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the Utility Scale Solar team and will be responsible for origination, scoping and development of solar projects primarily in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The Business Development Advisor may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage solar projects in support of green hydrogen opportunities.
The successful individual will bring expertise in project development including land acquisition, environmental assessment, permitting and stakeholder management and transmission interconnect. They will work closely with project developers and technical specialists to ensure projects are advancing in-line with the plan and within the allocated resources and risk tolerance.
This position requires an experienced professional with a strong understanding of renewable energy project development and the ability to work as part of multi-disciplinary. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external stakeholders and consultants, bp functions and bp senior management.
Key Accountabilities: