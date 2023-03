Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Business Development Analyst is responsible for working with refinery to collect new project ideas from each asset area and complete one-pagers to progress project development. They ensure that Whiting’s strategic vision overlays all new investment decisions and business development activities.

Key accountabilities

New Project Idea Generation/Collection/Evaluation

Engage with site asset leadership teams (ALTs), commercial team, stripe owners, and other SMEs to refresh project hopper, including findings from unit HAZOPs, LOPA, etc.

Lead development of idea one-pagers with site support for new insights, including risk information, economics, cost and schedule

Ensure project fit with overall site strategy and asset strategies, as well as competitiveness on P&O creaming curves

Develop Nostra integration with project screening process

Engage with appraisal engineers to develop site programs strategies and prioritize one pager development

Participate in project development workshops to provide commercial and strategic lens for development

Interact with site ALTs as needed to share information regarding plan revisions, etc. (via ALT meetings, Ops LT meetings, etc.)

Draft financial memorandums as needed to support project progression

Essential Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business or related field OR High School Diploma with 15+ years demonstrated ability in refining

4+ years of prior refining operations, optimization, planning, or projects experience

Strong Microsoft Office skills

Partner management and alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization

Proven commercial proficiency

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills

Desirable Criteria

Possess the ability to work with ambiguous situations, quickly set and communicate direction to resolve issues