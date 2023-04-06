Job summary

The Business Development Analyst (BDA) reports to the Cherry Point Business Development Superintendent and is accountable for delivering lasting performance improvements through project initiation and managing the commercial inputs to the Business Improvement Plan (BIP). The BDA provides a strategic view of the business utilizing multiple lenses including Solomon and internal benchmarking, the BIP, input from integrated supply and trading, amongst other processes. The BDA also acts as project sponsor for key refinery projects; in this capacity they provide leadership and challenge to the front-end loading stages of project development, lead projects through the socialization, approval, and funding processes. They further ensure that Cherry Point’s strategic vision overlays all major investment decisions and business development activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Improvement: Support the maintenance of a 5-year business plan that is intended to drive improvements in operations, safety, costs, commercial performance, and competitive positioning (Solomon) at the Cherry Point Refinery. Act as the key point of contact for commercial aspects of the plan during the annual strategy refresh and for interim updates, as required.

Support the maintenance of a 5-year business plan that is intended to drive improvements in operations, safety, costs, commercial performance, and competitive positioning (Solomon) at the Cherry Point Refinery. Act as the key point of contact for commercial aspects of the plan during the annual strategy refresh and for interim updates, as required. Project Sponsorship: Act as the “economic conscience” for capital projects (typically for TIC >$10M) in the Appraise, Select, and Operate (post-project evaluation) stages of development. Provide leadership and challenge to ensure that only the right projects, with the right scope, at the right time, get funded. This includes participation in site-level project governance, establishing clear and prioritized project objectives, preparing and proactively networking Financial Memoranda both on and off site, and supporting the progress of major projects through concept/option selection.

Act as the “economic conscience” for capital projects (typically for TIC >$10M) in the Appraise, Select, and Operate (post-project evaluation) stages of development. Provide leadership and challenge to ensure that only the right projects, with the right scope, at the right time, get funded. This includes participation in site-level project governance, establishing clear and prioritized project objectives, preparing and proactively networking Financial Memoranda both on and off site, and supporting the progress of major projects through concept/option selection. Asset Strategy Development: Together with other team members in the Business Development and Central Strategy teams, participate in the continual development of Cherry Point’s Asset Strategy, including development of unit- or system-specific strategies, investment plans, and permitting strategies that support broader bp aims and strategy.

Together with other team members in the Business Development and Central Strategy teams, participate in the continual development of Cherry Point’s Asset Strategy, including development of unit- or system-specific strategies, investment plans, and permitting strategies that support broader bp aims and strategy. Business Innovation and Development: Pursue internal and external business development opportunities that leverage the refinery’s assets to improve gross margin, reduce costs, and enable bp to deliver its Net Zero ambition. Develop strong working relationships within both Cherry Point asset teams and bp central functions. Understand the impacts of legislation, available subsidies, and synergies for project financing and strategy.

Education:

Minimum of bachelor’s degree in engineering, business, or another relevant field required OR High School Diploma with 15+ years demonstrated ability in refining.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience in refining, petrochemicals or oil & gas projects, operations, engineering, and/or commercial roles

Proven commercial proficiency and strong Excel skills

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills

Stakeholder management and alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization.

Proven commercial proficiency

TWIC card required or eligible to request it.

Desirable Criteria:

Relevant experience working in roles requiring analysis supporting asset investment in refining or petrochemicals.

Strong refinery process knowledge and the ability to think creatively about how to extract maximum value out of the asset while delivering bp’s strategic aims.

Ability to work under pressure and meet challenging deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong “one team” mindset.

Demonstrated application of refining and marketing economics, procurement and accounting processes, and/or project contracting strategies.

Demonstrated application of stage-gate project management processes and project evaluation measures.

Demonstrated ability to effectively harness resources, build capability, and lead a team of people from multiple work groups outside your own.

Proven self-starter with the ability to handle multiple simultaneous priorities.

Ability to appropriately manage “depth of study” with specific task objectives (e.g., adequately stress-test project options from a wide range of perspectives, without imposing accuracy standards that stifle progress).

Experience developing refinery LP cases to support decision making.

How much do we pay (Base)? $120,000 - $224,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

The Business Development Analyst (BDA) reports to the Cherry Point Business Development Superintendent and is accountable for delivering lasting performance improvements through project initiation and managing the commercial inputs to the Business Improvement Plan (BIP). The BDA provides a strategic view of the business utilizing multiple lenses including Solomon and internal benchmarking, the BIP, input from integrated supply and trading, amongst other processes. The BDA also acts as project sponsor for key refinery projects; in this capacity they provide leadership and challenge to the front-end loading stages of project development, lead projects through the socialization, approval, and funding processes. They further ensure that Cherry Point’s strategic vision overlays all major investment decisions and business development activities.

Key Accountabilities: