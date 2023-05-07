Job summary

Responsible for providing analytical support in the identification and development of new business opportunities, monitoring economic and market trends, contributing to the successful development of offers and delivering technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal, in order to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Join us and advance your career as a

Business Development Analyst





You will be part of our Business Development team - production & operations is the place to truly inspire change. You will be the person who will be in the leading position to help industry to transform during the energy transition. You will be the key to for clean, sustainable and future proof energy solutions.

Join us and make a difference by:

Bringing your experience into bp family;

Growing together with bp during energy transition;

Supporting in development of a future proof site strategy;

Developing robust business plan and ambitions towards a low carbon future;

Improving energy efficiency with your smart insights;

Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets;

Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

In this role You will:

Support the development and the update the site Long Term Asset Strategy in cooperation with other teams

Provide input into strategic, commercial, and energy studies to achieve bp’s cooperative Aims.

Review and prioritize the strategic, commercial and energy projects hopper in line with the Long Term Asset Strategy

Seek out commercial opportunities through review of RAID, OPRs, and other commercial gap reviews (eg Solomon)

Complete Pre-Appraise project screening for relevant projects.

Act as point of contact for T&S, G&LC, S&S for interface or mid-stream commercial projects.

Support third party strategic and technical discussions

Perform commercial analyses by setting up different commercial tools and commercial models

We have the following requirements: