Responsible for providing analytical support in the identification and development of new business opportunities, monitoring economic and market trends, contributing to the successful development of offers and delivering technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal, in order to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join us and advance your career as a
Business Development Analyst
You will be part of our Business Development team - production & operations is the place to truly inspire change. You will be the person who will be in the leading position to help industry to transform during the energy transition. You will be the key to for clean, sustainable and future proof energy solutions.