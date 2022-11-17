Business Development Analyst - Hydrogen

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with us is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our hydrogen projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

The Business Development (BD) Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.



The Commercial Analyst be accountable for:

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

You will have a bachelor’s degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience. Experience is what matters most. Extensive experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s) is vital to the role. You will have a track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities.It’s also important to have:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!