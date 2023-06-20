Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, AREH Export

Job summary

The Business Development Analyst will be part of multi-disciplinary squads to provide high-quality investment valuations of bp’s Australian Hydrogen business opportunities. The successful candidate will play a key role in supporting a broad range of hydrogen business activities, including strategy development, project structuring, project scope development, identifying and evaluating customers, integrating, and optimizing across the hydrogen value chain. The role also undertakes benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, support of negotiation, all in service of creating material growth for Gas & Low Carbon Energy businesses. This role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the Business Development Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations, and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners.

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders.

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities, and risks.

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively.

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives.

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects.

ABOUT YOU:

Ideally Bachelor's Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance field or equivalent experience.

Self-starter with a track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities.

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting roles.

Proven interpersonal skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders.

Understanding of commercial contract structures.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Team player, but able to work as well autonomously.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

