Business Development Analyst, Hydrogen, AREH Export

The Business Development Analyst will be part of multi-disciplinary squads to provide high-quality investment valuations of bp’s Australian Hydrogen business opportunities. The successful candidate will play a key role in supporting a broad range of hydrogen business activities, including strategy development, project structuring, project scope development, identifying and evaluating customers, integrating, and optimizing across the hydrogen value chain. The role also undertakes benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, support of negotiation, all in service of creating material growth for Gas & Low Carbon Energy businesses. This role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the Business Development Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.
This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
